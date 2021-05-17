Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $951,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,509,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,955,000 after purchasing an additional 478,938 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $71.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.49 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.32%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $428,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,378,965. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

