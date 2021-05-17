Xebec Adsorption Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xebec Adsorption in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.37 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XBC. Roth Capital cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$5.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.54.

Shares of XBC opened at C$3.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$559.13 million and a PE ratio of -10.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.49. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of C$3.12 and a 12 month high of C$11.55.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

