Xebec Adsorption Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xebec Adsorption in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.37 million.
Shares of XBC opened at C$3.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$559.13 million and a PE ratio of -10.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.49. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of C$3.12 and a 12 month high of C$11.55.
Xebec Adsorption Company Profile
Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.