Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at National Bank Financial

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on XBC. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$5.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xebec Adsorption has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.54.

Shares of TSE:XBC opened at C$3.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of C$3.12 and a one year high of C$11.55. The company has a market cap of C$559.13 million and a PE ratio of -10.49.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

