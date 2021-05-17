XMON (XMON) Trading Down 26% This Week

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 17th. During the last week, XMON has traded down 26% against the dollar. One XMON coin can currently be bought for approximately $873.93 or 0.01973806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a market cap of $1.31 million and $12,887.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00088764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $206.86 or 0.00467192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $101.10 or 0.00228329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $575.78 or 0.01300421 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00042569 BTC.

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

