Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Receives $26.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPER. TheStreet cut shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,363.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its position in Xperi by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 194,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Xperi by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XPER traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 806,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,133. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Xperi will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Analyst Recommendations for Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit