Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Receives $26.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPER. TheStreet cut shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,363.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its position in Xperi by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 194,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Xperi by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XPER traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 806,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,133. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Xperi will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

