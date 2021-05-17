XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.900-6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE XPO opened at $146.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 178.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.83. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $62.50 and a 52 week high of $149.89.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of XPO Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.23.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,331.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 594,826 shares of company stock worth $77,163,612. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

