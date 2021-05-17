XSGD (XSGD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.37 Million

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, XSGD has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $39.37 million and $459,535.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00088893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.71 or 0.00460972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.17 or 0.00225569 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.68 or 0.01300869 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00042330 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 58,079,240 coins and its circulating supply is 53,467,707 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

