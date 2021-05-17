Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,320 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 43,578 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Yelp were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the first quarter worth $204,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 910.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Yelp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,498 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Yelp during the first quarter valued at $4,898,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Yelp during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $173,612.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,054 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,662 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YELP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

YELP stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.46 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.45. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

