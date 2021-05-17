YFValue Reaches Market Cap of $7.54 Million (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. In the last seven days, YFValue has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. One YFValue coin can now be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular exchanges. YFValue has a total market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00086895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00022996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $567.07 or 0.01263289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00115947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00061986 BTC.

YFValue Coin Profile

YFValue (YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance . The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars.

