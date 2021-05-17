YOU COIN Price Tops $0.0106 on Top Exchanges (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $5.87 million and $512,285.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00086862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00022572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.92 or 0.01349458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00064345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00115963 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

