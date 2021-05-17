Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,525.00

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and last traded at GBX 1,487.50 ($19.43), with a volume of 37710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,495 ($19.53).

The stock has a market capitalization of £880.06 million and a P/E ratio of -43.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,438.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,278.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

