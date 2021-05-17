Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist decreased their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

NYSE AJRD traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $47.21. The stock had a trading volume of 854,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.77. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at about $742,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at about $655,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 839,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,359,000 after buying an additional 162,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.