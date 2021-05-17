Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.80). Cellectis reported earnings of ($0.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cellectis by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cellectis by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cellectis by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 33.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $704.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.11. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

