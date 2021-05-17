Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $477.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report $477.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $460.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $494.00 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $185.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 157.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHDN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded down $5.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,193. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $106.00 and a 52-week high of $258.32. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total value of $614,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

