Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.46. LendingTree reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $3.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $13.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,150. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.80 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.38. LendingTree has a one year low of $164.57 and a one year high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

In other news, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 1,500 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $272.32 per share, for a total transaction of $408,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,390.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.6% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in LendingTree by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

