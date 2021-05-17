Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will report sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.45 billion and the highest is $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide posted sales of $3.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year sales of $13.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.92 billion to $13.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $14.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.97. 31,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,971. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.19. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $79.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

