Zacks: Analysts Expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to announce sales of $118.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.00 million. Core Laboratories reported sales of $115.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $484.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $482.67 million to $487.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $543.51 million, with estimates ranging from $535.60 million to $559.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CLB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLB stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $34.55. 537,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,625. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.23%.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

