Zacks: Analysts Expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. GoPro posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPRO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.83. 77,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,116,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.09 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. GoPro has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $13.79.

In related news, VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $261,265.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 255,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,339.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $2,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,209,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,008 shares of company stock worth $6,597,212 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GoPro by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in GoPro by 14.4% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in GoPro by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in GoPro by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in GoPro by 2,023.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

