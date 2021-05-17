Zacks: Analysts Expect Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to Announce $1.09 EPS

Analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. Grand Canyon Education reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%.

LOPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Shares of LOPE traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.40. 177,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,169. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.21 and its 200-day moving average is $97.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $7,604,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,166,485.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total transaction of $1,086,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,736.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

