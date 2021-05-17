Zacks: Analysts Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will post sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.71 billion and the highest is $4.83 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $13.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $16.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.20 billion to $24.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 in the last ninety days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $143.29 on Monday. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $77.36 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 270.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.49.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

