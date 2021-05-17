Zacks: Analysts Expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will announce $43.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.10 million. Sprout Social reported sales of $31.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year sales of $175.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.26 million to $177.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $222.41 million, with estimates ranging from $218.18 million to $229.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

NASDAQ SPT traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.27. 4,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,652. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.06. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

In related news, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $170,253.36. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $718,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,990,763 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

