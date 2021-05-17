Zacks: Analysts Expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.07 Million

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will announce $43.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.10 million. Sprout Social reported sales of $31.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year sales of $175.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.26 million to $177.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $222.41 million, with estimates ranging from $218.18 million to $229.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

NASDAQ SPT traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.27. 4,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,652. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.06. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

In related news, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $170,253.36. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $718,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,990,763 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprout Social (SPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit