Zacks: Analysts Expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.18 Million

Brokerages predict that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will announce $17.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.80 million. Tellurian posted sales of $6.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year sales of $79.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $109.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $144.88 million, with estimates ranging from $97.20 million to $234.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tellurian.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

Shares of TELL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.46. 12,154,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,384,925. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. Tellurian has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In related news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $1,675,762.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,276,344 shares of company stock worth $11,393,157. 42.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tellurian by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,661,000 after buying an additional 1,908,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tellurian by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 49,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tellurian by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 535,177 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tellurian by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,825,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tellurian by 184.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 1,164,665 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.