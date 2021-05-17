Zacks: Analysts Expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $2.19. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 143.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $9.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $10.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $11.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,110. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $528,875,000 after purchasing an additional 72,542 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after purchasing an additional 707,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,242,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,001,000 after buying an additional 202,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,987. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $194.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 48.76%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

