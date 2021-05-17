Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Will Announce Earnings of $5.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to post earnings of $5.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.09 and the highest is $5.26. Ameriprise Financial posted earnings of $2.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year earnings of $21.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.25 to $21.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $22.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.50 to $23.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.89.

Shares of AMP stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.15. The company had a trading volume of 512,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.39. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $126.05 and a one year high of $269.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,927 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after acquiring an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

