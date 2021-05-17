Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Commercial Metals reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Commercial Metals.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,116.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,577 shares of company stock worth $4,178,082 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 80,398 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,482,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 590.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.