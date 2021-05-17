Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Employers reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Employers.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

EIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Employers by 180.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Employers by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Employers by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Employers by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 77,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Employers by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

EIG traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.03. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,962. Employers has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Employers (EIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.