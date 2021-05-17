Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Post Earnings of $3.50 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will announce earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.95. Molina Healthcare reported earnings per share of $4.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year earnings of $13.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.88 to $13.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $16.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.30 to $17.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOH. Truist Securities raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.23.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,176 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $118,221,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 40.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,154,000 after purchasing an additional 411,014 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,143,000 after purchasing an additional 392,325 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 29.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,437,000 after purchasing an additional 206,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after buying an additional 178,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock traded up $1.57 on Monday, reaching $262.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,817. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.59. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $273.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

