Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Announce Earnings of $3.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to announce earnings of $3.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.04 and the lowest is $3.09. M&T Bank reported earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year earnings of $13.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $14.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $12.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover M&T Bank.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

MTB stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M&T Bank (MTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.