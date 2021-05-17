Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will announce sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the lowest is $1.56 billion. Pool reported sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $4.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pool.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $437.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pool has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $449.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.79%.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,916 shares of company stock worth $20,984,285. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Pool by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Pool by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 83,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,970,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Pool by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,168,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.