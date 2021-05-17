Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to Post $1.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) will announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.65. Seagate Technology reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seagate Technology.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 298,804 shares of company stock worth $25,748,450. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,275,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,471. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.