Zacks: Brokerages Expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will post $64.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.00 million. Camtek reported sales of $37.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year sales of $247.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $246.30 million to $249.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $256.00 million, with estimates ranging from $253.00 million to $260.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. The business’s revenue was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Camtek has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Shares of Camtek stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.22. 311,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,922. Camtek has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Camtek by 187.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Camtek by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

