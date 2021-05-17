Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Post $0.41 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

Shares of HPE opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of -62.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 158,656,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,076,000 after buying an additional 1,594,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162,366 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,979,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,004,000 after purchasing an additional 352,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,881,000 after purchasing an additional 821,451 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,621,000 after purchasing an additional 203,597 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.