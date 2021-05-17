Zacks: Brokerages Expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Upstart.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ UPST traded up $11.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.00. 4,898,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,018. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.69. Upstart has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $165.66.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $74,253,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 21.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,352,000 after buying an additional 279,256 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 101.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after buying an additional 391,627 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 130.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,361,000 after buying an additional 335,850 shares during the period.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upstart (UPST)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.