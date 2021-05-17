Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) to Sell

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

BCPC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens upgraded Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of BCPC stock traded down $2.38 on Monday, hitting $130.87. 3,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.15. Balchem has a one year low of $79.85 and a one year high of $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Balchem by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 74,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,050,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Balchem by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,463,000 after buying an additional 155,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 357,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,231,000 after buying an additional 19,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

