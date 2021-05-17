Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Upwork alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.38. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -159.96 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Upwork has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,612.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,604 shares of company stock valued at $13,253,281 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $1,027,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Upwork by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,220,000 after purchasing an additional 705,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.