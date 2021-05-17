Zacks Investment Research Lowers Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

SMCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.75.

SMCI opened at $36.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 60,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $2,406,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,648,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,090,138.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $315,611.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,120.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,900,715 over the last three months. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 13.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 292,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 104,561 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 271,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 95,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

