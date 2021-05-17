Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) to “Buy”

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADVM. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of ADVM stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.57. 34,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,019. The firm has a market cap of $349.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. Analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,764.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

