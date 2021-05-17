Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RUBY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $10.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rubius Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $506,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $6,090,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 58.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.