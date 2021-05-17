Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) to Strong-Buy

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Textainer Group stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGH. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

