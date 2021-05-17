Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €121.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €121.00 ($142.35) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zalando currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €100.94 ($118.75).

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €84.08 ($98.92) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €86.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of €88.10. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

