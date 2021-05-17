Zanite Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 17th (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU)

Zanite Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 17th. Zanite Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS ZNTEU opened at $10.50 on Monday. Zanite Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $14,869,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $11,046,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $6,314,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,737,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,682,000.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

