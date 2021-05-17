ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Cap of $2.91 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $18,637.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.93 or 0.00540297 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00198672 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.03 or 0.00259023 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015399 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,198,619 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

