Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,063 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $132,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after purchasing an additional 145,268 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,830,000 after buying an additional 42,351 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,920,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,313,000 after purchasing an additional 115,334 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.57.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $486.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $216.65 and a 52 week high of $518.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $491.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total value of $86,301.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,063.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,449 shares of company stock valued at $25,872,123. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

