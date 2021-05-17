Zenfuse (ZEFU) Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 17th. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $8.09 million and approximately $364,361.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zenfuse has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00084325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00022329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.61 or 0.01303923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00065500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00115483 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,324,523 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.