Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Tops One Day Volume of $1,673.00

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded down 53.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded 58.8% lower against the US dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a total market cap of $415,578.37 and approximately $1,673.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zenswap Network Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00086741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00022778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.09 or 0.01261087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00116109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00062425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Coin Profile

Zenswap Network Token (CRYPTO:ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenswap Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenswap Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenswap Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.