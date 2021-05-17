Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Trading 8.9% Higher

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)’s share price traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. 6,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 483,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEPP. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Zepp Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the first quarter valued at about $822,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the first quarter valued at about $6,457,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the first quarter valued at about $155,000.

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

