Zero Trading Down 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 17th. Over the last week, Zero has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $19,471.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.90 or 0.00560920 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00195235 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.21 or 0.00266518 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015491 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003659 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,007,867 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

