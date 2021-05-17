Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Raised by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 98,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,415,000 after acquiring an additional 98,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.84. 7,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,025. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.31 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.67.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.