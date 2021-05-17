Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,149,000 after acquiring an additional 58,478 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 26,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,553,000 after acquiring an additional 786,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $307.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.06. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.16 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.32, for a total transaction of $2,312,464.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 197,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,236,017.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 447,006 shares of company stock valued at $153,435,287. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.04.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

