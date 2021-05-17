Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIA. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 407,467.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,521,726,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,352,853 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 382,546 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 652,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares during the period. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enel Américas stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.10. Enel Américas S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Enel Américas had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

